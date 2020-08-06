State spent millions on arena hospital that saw 9 patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When California was anticipating a spring surge in coronavirus cases, it turned an old NBA arena and practice facility in Sacramento into a field hospital prepared to take hundreds of patients. The state spent $12 million setting up the arena and hiring roughly 250 medical workers through various programs. They were told to expect 30 to 60 patients within the first few days. But only nine arrived over the next 10 weeks. One doctor said many workers felt like they lacked a purpose and were unclear on the facility’s goals. State officials say the facility was needed at the time but can provide lessons for the future.