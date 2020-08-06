 Skip to Content

Things to Do: Get hooked on Preston

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 2:13 pm
2:06 pm News, Things to do

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- This week's adventure with Shrpa takes us to Fillmore County for a day filled with food, outdoor fun and craft beer in Preston. There's so much to enjoy, you could easily make it a weekend.

Gabby Kinneberg joined us live on our noon news Thursday with an easy itinerary to enjoy the area. She suggests stops at B&B Bowl and Restaurant, Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, Trout City Brewing, Driftless Fly Fishing Company and The Branding Iron.

Don't forget to check out our Things to Do page for other great local ideas.

Jess Abrahamson

Jess Abrahamson

Related Articles

Skip to content