Things to Do: Get hooked on Preston

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- This week's adventure with Shrpa takes us to Fillmore County for a day filled with food, outdoor fun and craft beer in Preston. There's so much to enjoy, you could easily make it a weekend.

Gabby Kinneberg joined us live on our noon news Thursday with an easy itinerary to enjoy the area. She suggests stops at B&B Bowl and Restaurant, Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, Trout City Brewing, Driftless Fly Fishing Company and The Branding Iron.

