US ambassador says Iran is world No, 1 sponsor of terrorism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is calling Iran “the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism” and warning Russia and China that they will become “co-sponsors” if they block a resolution to extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran. Ambassador Kelly Craft said Thursay that the United States hopes Russia and China “will not be co-sponsors of the number one state that sponsors terrorism” and “will see the importance of peace in the Middle East.” Craft briefed reporters on the U.S. plan to call for a vote next week on a U.N. resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran.