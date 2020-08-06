US health agency relaxes travel advice for several countries

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. public health officials are revising their travel advisory information. So if Taiwan or Greenland are in your travel plans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you can go ahead and pack your bags. Previously, the agency told U.S. travelers to avoid all nonessential international travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it says such travel is fine — but only to about 20 locations. When it comes to the vast majority of the world, the CDC is suggesting you just stay home. The change in travel advice from the health agency is expected to be followed by a similar revision to the State Department’s global travel advisory.