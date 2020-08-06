Weekly poems elevate New Hampshire city’s virus newsletters

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A newsletter that updates residents of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, about the coronavirus pandemic is moving some readers to tears, thanks to weekly contributions from the city’s poet laureate. Tammi Truax has been writing a poem every week since early April for inclusion in the city manager’s newsletters, which typically convey public health information and community resources. The poems range in form and length, and touch on everything from current events to nature and wildlife. Truax says she’s a longtime believer in the power of poetry to help people through tough times.