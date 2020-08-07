Asia Today: Australian state records 466 cases, 12 deaths

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian state of Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, including another man in his 30s. The figures were released as the city of Melbourne remained in lockdown and under an overnight curfew. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says six of the deaths were connected to outbreaks at aged care facilities. Meanwhile, Queensland state’s border with New South Wales has officially closed with road access blocked to everyone except essential workers and locals living along the interstate boundary. Police reported that nearly 150 people had been turned away in the early hours of the shutdown. Queensland declared New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory coronavirus hot spots. China reported 31 new cases, mainly in the far west Xinjiang region.