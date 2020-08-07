Brown leads Lynx to 4th straight win beating Fever 87-80

BRADENTON, Fla, (AP) — Lexie Brown scored a career-high 26 points with nine assists and four steals and the Minnesota Lynx used a second quarter surge to beat the Indiana Fever 87-80.

Down 23-18 after period one, the Lynx - winners of four straight - went on a 17-3 run to start the second and never trailed again.

Sylvia Fowles started the Lynx on their way after converting a three-point play and a layup.

Minnesota held Indiana to 11 points in the second.

Sylvia Fowles scored 21 points for Minnesota.

Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell each scored 15 points for the Fever and Teaira McCowan scored 11 points with 12 rebounds.