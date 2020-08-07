Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic and Republican lawmakers want the U.S. Postal Service to immediately reverse operational changes causing delays in deliveries nationwide. Moves by the Republican postmaster general to cut back operations come as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday the changes threaten the timely delivery of “medicines for seniors, paychecks for workers and absentee ballots for voters.″ Montana Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte urge the Postal Service to reverse a July directive eliminating overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers. A Postal Service spokesperson disputes reports the Postal Service is slowing down mail.