DA investigates after girls handcuffed in stolen car mix-up

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A prosecutor said Friday that an investigation will determine if police officers in suburban Denver will face charges after they placed a group of crying Black girls on the ground during a stop in which they were erroneously suspected of traveling in a stolen vehicle. Officers later determined that the vehicle they were seeking had the same license plate number but was from another state. District Attorney George Brauchler said he would not hesitate to file charges against the officers if they committed a crime. The Aurora Police Department also is being investigated after Elijah McClain died after being placed in a chokehold last year.