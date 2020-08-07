Day Turns Up Heat in Warmer-Than-Expected Round 1 of PGA

The aces and the aching both took advantage of very un-San Francisco-like weather to go low in Round 1 of the PGA Championship. Jason Day built on the momentum of three previous Top-10 finishes in this pandemic-shortened season to shoot a bogey-free 65 and share the lead with Brendon Todd. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, still nursing an injured knee, leads a pack of nine other golfers a shot back, while 44-year-old Tiger Woods, leaning on a longer putter that lets him get in more practice on the greens, carded his best opening round in a major since 2014.