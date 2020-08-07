 Skip to Content

German nudist chases down boar who snatched his laptop

BERLIN (AP) — A German nudist has had the last laugh after giving chase to a wild boar that ran off with a bag containing his laptop. Pictures posted on social media show the naked man running after a sow and her two piglets to the mirth of fellow bathers at Berlin’s Teufelssee. Adele Landauer, who says she took the pictures, wrote that the man “gave his all.” Landauer said spectators clapped when he returned with the yellow bag. She later showed the man the pictures and “he laughed loudly and authorized me to publish them.”

