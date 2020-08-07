Giants’ Baker charged in robbery; Dunbar won’t be prosecuted

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with a fight at a cookout in May. Broward County state attorney Mike Satz says Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence. Baker is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men. The punishment in event of a conviction is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison. Baker surrendered to jail on May 16 and was released on bond. His next court date hasn’t been announced.