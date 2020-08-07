India hits 2 million cases as health volunteers strike

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Health Ministry has recorded more than 2 million cases of coronavirus while deaths exceed 41,000. Recovered patients are also growing. India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. It has the fifth-most deaths and its fatality rate of about 2.05% is far lower than the other hardest-hit countries. Even as the capital New Delhi and the financial hub Mumbai appear to have passed their peaks, other regions of the country are seeing sharp spikes in cases and are reimposing lockdowns. Around 900,000 members of an all-female community health force began a two-day strike, protesting they’re being roped in to help with contact tracing and in quarantine centers, but weren’t given personal protective equipment or additional pay.