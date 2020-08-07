Iran asks UN to hold US accountable for plane interception

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran is urging the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by two U.S. fighter jets in the skies over Syria last month, which it called an “unlawful” and an “adventuristic act.” Iran’s U.N. ambassador said in letters circulated Friday that Iran “expresses its strongest objections against this violation of international law and will pursue the issue through relevant international bodies.” Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said a Mahan Airlines Airbus A310 en route from Tehran to Beirut on July 23 was intercepted by the U.S. fighters over Syria. At the time, U.S. officials said an F-15 “conducted a standard visual inspection” of the Iranian plane at a safe distance.