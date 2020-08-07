Joe Arpaio loses sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio has been defeated in his bid to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016. Arpaio on Friday lost the Republican primary by over 6,200 votes to his former top aide, Jerry Sheridan. Sheridan will face the Democrat who previously defeated Arpaio, Paul Penzone, in November. Arpaio also ran an unsuccessful U.S. Senate campaign in 2018, not long after President Trump pardoned his criminal conviction for disobeying a judge’s order. Arpaio is known for immigration crackdowns and tough policies like jailing inmates in tents. He believes some past supporters wanted him to move on from politics.