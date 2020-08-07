Minnesota reports 556 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 556 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 12 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 59,185 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 6,704 health care workers, MDH said.

MDH said 51,940 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported more than 15,900 newly-completed COVID-19 tests in Minnesota in Friday's update. This brings the total number of tests completed in the state to date to about 1,121,299. MDH said about 910,271 people have been tested in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported on Friday that four more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 1,640 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH said. Health officials said 1,241 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Friday, there are 300 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 155 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU. That's two more COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, and 21 fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Thursday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

