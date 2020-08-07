MTV VMAS scraps indoor performances, moves to outdoor sets

NEW YORK (AP) — MTV is ditching plans for indoor performances for its upcoming Video Music Awards, opting for outdoor shows spread throughout New York City instead. Organizers had planned for some indoor performances at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the Aug. 30 show, but said Friday they will follow the guidance of state and local officials to move the show outside. The shift is in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New York City was one of the first U.S. cities hit hard by the virus, but cases have leveled off and some restrictions are being loosened. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the leading nominees with nine apiece.