Multimedia Journalist – KTTC

KTTC Television, the #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota, has a great opportunity for a passionate storyteller who wants to learn and grow with an award-winning team.

This is a high-tech, booming metro area just south of the Twin Cities recognized for its outstanding quality of life.

KTTC is the longtime, dominant market leader. Our state-of-the-art studio is on the cutting edge of technology allowing us to have the look and feel of a bigger market, producing compelling content daily.

Our team is committed to the highest standards of broadcast journalism excellence and community service. Ability to work quickly with JVC, iNews, Avid NewsCutter and LiveU technology is a big plus.

We are looking for someone who thrives on breaking news, can dig deeper on a story, perform flawlessly live and write great stories about real people. If that sounds like you, rush your materials to us for consideration of this great opportunity.

No phone calls, please. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of the QMI Broadcast Division. EOE.

Send cover letter, resume and samples of work to: Michele Gors, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901 mgors@kttc.com

This article originated from quincymediacareers.com. You can view the original article here.