Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis protests have occurred nightly for 70 days. Early Friday morning about 200 people, some wielding homemade shields, clashed with police early for the third consecutive night as two other Black Lives Matter rallies proceeded peacefully elsewhere. Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said this week the violent protesters are also serving as political “props” for President Donald Trump’s reelection. Trump has tried to portray the protesters as “sick and dangerous anarchists” running wild in the city’s streets.