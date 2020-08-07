UN: Up to 9 children killed by airstrikes in northern Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A United Nations official says airstrikes in northern Yemen killed as many as nine children, in the third such attack with significant child deaths in the rebel-controlled area this month. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Yemen said in a statement Friday that a group of mostly women and children were hit while they were traveling by road Thursday. The health ministry for the Houthi rebels controlling the area earlier said that the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government staged six strikes in mountainous northern Jawf province. A spokesman for the coalition, which has been at war with the Houthi rebels since 2014, says it “seriously looking into” the allegations of civilian deaths.