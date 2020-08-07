Warm and humid weekend with scattered storm chances

Warm and humid conditions set in today and are expected to last through the weekend before less humid conditions return for early next week. Today, areas north of I-90 could see a few isolated showers early this morning, otherwise we'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low 80s, but dew points are expected to reach the upper 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, clouds roll back in as our first chance for rain activity of the weekend moves into the area. A chance for showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight with mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will remain breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

High humidity will make for some uncomfortable outdoor conditions this weekend as dew points settle into the low to mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible into Saturday morning with partly sunny skies anticipated for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a light south wind at 5-10 mph. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s. Heat index values will be well into the 90s, make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Sunday afternoon and evening could see a chance for showers and thunderstorms, will need to keep an eye out for any storms to become strong to severe.

Cooler, less humid conditions are expected for Monday, following the passing of a cold front overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with comfortable dew points in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and into Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may be possible during the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal in the lower 80s.