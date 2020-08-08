2 ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan court has sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a failed beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela’s chief prosecutor late Friday announced the outcome, saying both men confessed to their alleged crimes. They were arrested for the May 4 failed attack that left eight dead and dozens more jailed. A third former U.S. Green Beret Jordan Goudreau admitted to leading the operation using his private security firm Silvercorps USA. Venezuela accuses the U.S. and Colombia of spearheading the failed attempt at overthrowing Maduro’s socialist government.