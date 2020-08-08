AP PHOTOS: In flash, Beirut blast tore up thousands of homes

BEIRUT (AP) — The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Dozens were trapped under the wreckage and those who survived still cannot believe that they did. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital’s residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged.