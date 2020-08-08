AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden recently talked with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who traveled to Delaware to meet with Biden as he neared the announcement of his vice presidential choice. That is according to two high-ranking Michigan Democrats. The officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, say Whitmer visited Biden last Sunday. It’s his first confirmed in-person meeting with a potential pick. Whitmer, the first-term governor of a battleground state, has long been on his short list of possible running mates. Flight records show a chartered flight left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport.