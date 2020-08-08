Duffy scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (10-4, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (5-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (0-2, 4.11 ERA, .91 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 162 total home runs last season.

The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team and averaged four extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Franchy Cordero: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.