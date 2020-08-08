Flooding in northeastern Ethiopia displaces nearly 20,000

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An official in Ethiopia’s northeastern Afar region says heavy flooding has displaced some 20,000 people from their homes. The regional official tells the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate that the flooding has damaged properties and killed several dozen animals. There was no word of any people killed. The official says an additional 51,000 people are in danger, but efforts are underway including airlifts by Ethiopia’s military.