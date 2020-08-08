Panel picks Fallon to run in Ratcliffe’s former district

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator was chosen as the GOP nominee for John Ratcliffe’s former seat in Congress that he vacated to become President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence. GOP activists in the rural and heavily Republican 4th Congressional District picked Sen. Pat Fallon on Saturday during a party meeting in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Choosing the nominee fell to the group, called the congressional district executive committee, because Ratcliffe’s confirmation as the nation’s top intelligence official came after the March primary elections in Texas. Fallon faces Democrat Russell Foster in a race that is not expected to be competitive. Ratcliffe won reelection in the district with more than 75% of the vote in 2018.