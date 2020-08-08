Rochester Police Department investigate suspicious object found downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Saturday, the Rochester Police Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious object on 3rd Ave. SW.

The object resembled a pipe bomb and was near the Mayo Clinic Damon Parking Ramp.

The St. Paul Police Department's bomb squad investigated the object.

"Upon looking at the device to investigate it, they determined that it was not explosive but rather it was a container that was used most likely to carry illegal drugs, illegal narcotics in it," said Lt. Jim Everson, of Rochester Police Department.

Everson said the investigation is over and the case is now closed.

"It appeared to be something that was inadvertently dropped. Not put there on purpose to create panic or anything," he said.