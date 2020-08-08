Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:28 PM CDT until SAT 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota…

Steele County in south central Minnesota…

Eastern Waseca County in south central Minnesota…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 427 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Owatonna, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Owatonna, Waseca, Blooming Prairie, Medford, New Richland,

Ellendale, Geneva, Hollandale, Otisco, Lemond, Clinton Falls and

Merton.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 35 between mile markers 20 and 49.

U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 154 and 182.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH