Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:35 PM CDT until SAT 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 434 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Owatonna,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Claremont around 450 PM CDT.

West Concord around 455 PM CDT.

Dodge Center around 500 PM CDT.

Mantorville and Kasson around 505 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oslo,

Concord, and Eden.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH