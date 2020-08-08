Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN GOODHUE COUNTY…

At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pine Island, or

12 miles north of Mantorville, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pine Island, Zumbrota, Kenyon, Wanamingo, Hader and Bombay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH