Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN LA CROSSE…SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN

TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…

At 745 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Bend, or

16 miles northwest of Sparta, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern La Crosse, southwestern Jackson and southeastern

Trempealeau Counties, including the following locations… Peacock

Hill, Mindoro, Camp Decorah, Stevenstown, Council Bay, Burr Oak and

Camp Ehawee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH