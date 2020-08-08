Show of solidarity after blast as Lebanon braces for protest

BEIRUT (AP) — Senior officials from the Middle East and Europe started arriving in Lebanon Saturday in a show of solidarity with the tiny country that suffered a deadly blast this week which caused large-scale damage to the capital Beirut. The visits by foreign officials come as the country braced for large anti-government protests amid popular anger against Lebanon’s political leadership. The ruling class, made up mostly of former civil war-era leaders, is blamed for widespread corruption, incompetence and mismanagement that contributed to Tuesday’s explosion. The blast killed 154 people, wounded more than 5,000 and laid waste to the country’s largest port and nearby areas.