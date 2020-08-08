Spanish police hit the discos to enforce virus health rules

FUENGIROLA, Spain (AP) — One Spanish town as turned to deploying special police units whose job it is to enforce health regulations meant to check a surge in the coronavirus. The beachtown of Fuengirola on Spain’s southern coast has taken the step to stop its nightclubs from becoming virus breeding grounds. The special unit of 24 officers patrols the town’s nightlife district to ensure that clients wear face masks and that clubs keep tables far enough apart. Nightclubs have been repeatedly cited by regional health authorities as sites of contagion. Northeast Catalonia has ordered them shut down.