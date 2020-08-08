Storm chances likely this week, along with warm and muggy conditions

Strong to severe storms are possible across southern Minnesota through the early evening hours Saturday. Winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threats, but small hail is also possible with these storms. Storm chances look to decrease across the area after 7pm tonight, leaving partly cloudy skies. Overnight conditions will be warm and muggy with temperatures in upper 60s. A few lingering showers may be possible overnight as well.

Sunday will be another hot and muggy day with strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon. Confidence is low at this time in terms of location and timing of these storms. Right now it looks like our best chance at storms will arrive from the west around 11am-Noon and push eastward through the early evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats with any strong to severe storms. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the 70s. Heat index values will register in the 90s, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated.

Early Monday morning could see a few additional showers and thunderstorms fire off along an approaching cold front after 2am lasting through 6am. A few could become strong with wind being the main hazard. The remainder of the day will be mostly to partly sunny with less humid conditions and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Pleasant conditions last into Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.