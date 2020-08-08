Virus aid talks collapse; no help expected for jobless now

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s looking more likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus. That’s after a last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive collapsing Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money ended in disappointment. Deadlocks on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits are blocking the way to agreement. President Donald Trump said he may soon issue executive orders on home evictions as many jobless Americans have difficulty making rent or mortgage payments