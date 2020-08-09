Additional storms possible overnight; Less humid weather arrives Monday

We had two separate lines of strong storms impact the area this morning, and are expected to deal with another round of showers and thunderstorms later tonight. This evening, conditions look to be muggy and quiet until our next round of storms moves in after midnight, associated with a passing cold front. Will need to keep an eye out for any storms to become strong to severe. Wind and heavy rainfall look to be the main threats, but cannot rule out some small hail. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Following the passing of the cold front, high pressure will build into the region Monday, bringing with it cooler, less humid air. A few lingering showers are possible before 8 a.m. with cloudy skies gradually clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with a light northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Another pleasant day is on tap for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Our weather pattern will become a little more active heading into the mid and late week, as several shortwaves are expected to bring isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms to the region. Temperatures will remain seasonal in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Similar conditions are expected to last into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s and partly sunny skies and isolated shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon.