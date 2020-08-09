DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., say a dispute that erupted into gun fire during a large outdoor party left one person dead and some 20 others injured. The chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, Peter Newsham, told reporters that one of those injured in the early Sunday shooting included an off-duty officer now “struggling for her life.” Newsham said the off-duty officer was taken by fellow officers to a local hospital. No arrests were immediately announced. There may have been hundreds of attendees at the gathering despite city restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic on such large gatherings. The man killed was identified as 17-year-old Christopher Brown.