‘Don’t shut up!’ Film spotlights Filipino journalist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new documentary tracks award-winning Filipino journalist Maria Ressa’s dual life in recent years. She’s seen smiling while accepting international honors and praise from the likes of George Clooney, then grimly facing down online harassment, legal action and real world threats for her news site Rappler’s reporting on the drug war waged by President Rodrigo Duterte. Ressa and “A Thousand Cuts” filmmaker Ramona S. Diaz say Americans should learn from the recent history of the Philippines, where social media has helped to divide the country and critical press outlets are regularly lambasted by the president.