Georgia school shifting online after infections reported

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia high school plans to start the week with all classes shifting online after nine students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus as the school year opened with in-person classes last week. News outlets report all students at North Paulding High School west of Atlanta will take online classes Monday and Tuesday. Paulding County Schools Superintendent Brian Ott sent a letter to parents Sunday saying those two days will be used to clean and disinfect the school. The school made headlines last week with photos posted to social media that showed hallways crowded with students who weren’t wearing masks. Ott disclosed Saturday that six students and three staff had tested positive for the virus.