Highway crash in Zumbrota delays traffic
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- An crash on Highway 52 slowed down traffic Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened near Highway 52 and Highway 57 Blvd and involved a motorcycle and an SUV.
The motorcycle was flipped on its side and the SUV ended up halfway in a ditch.
An emergency text alert was sent out to those in the Goodhue County, warning drivers about the incident around 4 pm.
Drivers going southbound had to take a detour.
State patrol, Goodhue County Sheriff, and Zumbrota Ambulance were on the scene.