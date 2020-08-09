Highway crash in Zumbrota delays traffic

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- An crash on Highway 52 slowed down traffic Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Highway 52 and Highway 57 Blvd and involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The motorcycle was flipped on its side and the SUV ended up halfway in a ditch.

An emergency text alert was sent out to those in the Goodhue County, warning drivers about the incident around 4 pm.

Drivers going southbound had to take a detour.

State patrol, Goodhue County Sheriff, and Zumbrota Ambulance were on the scene.