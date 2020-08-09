Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask

MOTZA, Israel (AP) — An Israeli jewelry company is making what it says is the world’s most expensive coronavirus face mask — a $1.5 million gold face covering encrusted with 3,600 diamonds. The custom-ordered mask will be fitted with an N99 filter and will weigh nearly 100 times a typical surgical mask. The Yvel jewelry firm says the mask was ordered by a wealthy Chinese businessman living in the U.S., and will be completed by the end of the year. The mask’s designer said that while he wouldn’t wear it himself, he was thankful for the opportunity it gave him and his employees.