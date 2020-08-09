Malaysia’s ex-finance minister charged again in graft case

PENANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former finance minister has pleaded not guilty to a second corruption charge related to a $1.5 billion undersea tunnel project. Lim Guan Eng is accused of abusing his power as Penang state chief minister to obtain monetary inducement to help a local company secure the construction contract for the tunnel. The previous charge alleges he solicited 10% of potential profits as a bribe for the project in 2011. Lim, who was part of a reformist government ousted in March, said the charges were politically motivated. He expects his wife to be charged in another case and has urged his political enemies to leave his family alone.