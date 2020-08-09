Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The success of the 2020 presidential election could hinge on a most unlikely government agency, the U.S. Postal Service. The current signs aren’t promising. Mail is piling up. The agency is under constant attack from the president. And worker overtime is being cut just as record numbers of ballots are expected to pass through post offices this fall. The Postal Service already was facing questions over how it will handle the expected spike of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now, operational changes imposed by its new leader are fueling worries about November.