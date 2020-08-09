St. Croix Falls police fatally shoot man who wielded knife

Police in western Wisconsin have fatally shot a man who rushed at officers with a knife. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports St. Croix Falls police were responding to a 911 call for a woman in distress at a motel. As officers arrived at the motel room, a man came out wielding a knife. The police department says the man refused several commands to drop the knife and rushed towards an officer. A police officer shot the man, who died at the scene. Police found a woman in the motel room with stab wounds to her chest and neck. She was taken to the hospital.