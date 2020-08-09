Traditional council frees Taliban setting up peace talks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A traditional Afghan council has concluded with hundreds of delegates agreeing to free 400 Taliban members. It paves a way for an early start to negotiations between Afghanistan’s warring sides and looks to bring the United States a little closer to bringing its troops home and ending its longest military engagement. The decision was not a surprise. The U.S. urged delegates at the outset to take the “unpopular” decision to free the last of 5,000 Taliban so negotiations could begin. The Afghan negotiations were laid out in a peace deal signed by the United States and the Taliban in February.