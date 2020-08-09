Trump’s pandemic relief orders are limited in scope

NEW YORK (AP) — The executive orders signed by President Donald Trump to help Americans cope with an economic recession are far less sweeping than any relief bill Congress could pass and raise questions about effective they will be. For instance, an order for supplemental unemployment insurance payments relies on state contributions that may not come, given severe state budget shortfalls. And a payroll tax deferral may not translate into more spending money for workers depending on how employers implement it. But the president is trying to send a message of action after Congressional negotiations on a pandemic relief bill collapsed.