Air traffic is down, gun seizures up at US airports

DALLAS (AP) — Air travel is down sharply during the pandemic, but airport screeners are finding guns at a much higher rate. And about 80% of those guns are loaded. The Transportation Security Administration appealed Monday for travelers to pay attention the restrictions on traveling with guns. They are allowed in checked bags if unloaded and in a locked case, but they’re prohibited in carry-on bags. There are federal civil penalties, but criminal charges are usually left to local authorities. The TSA voiced concern about guns in bags just as U.S. air travel topped 800,000 on Sunday, the highest number of people going through airport checkpoints since March 17. That’s still down 69% from a year ago.