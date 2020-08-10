AP Was There: Watts riots erupt in Black LA neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On Aug. 11, 1965, an uprising began in Los Angeles after the drunken driving arrest of a young Black man by a white California Highway Patrol officer. It was focused in the segregated Black neighborhood of Watts, where violence exploded in response to systemic problems that residents said they faced, including abusive police, high unemployment and poor health care. Watts has never fully recovered from fires that leveled hundreds of buildings or the violence that killed 34 people. Two-thirds of those killed were shot by police or National Guard troops. Fifty-five years after what became known as the Watts riots began, The Associated Press is making an original text story and some photographs available.