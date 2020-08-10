Bombing in Pakistani town near Afghan border kills 5

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a bomb targeting a anti-drug force tore through a busy market in southwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, killing five people and wounding 10 others. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Monday’s explosion in the border town of Chaman, which was caused by a bomb attached to a motorcycle and targeted a unit tasked with combating narcotics smuggling. The bombing came more than a week after Pakistani troops opened fire at a rally in the town organized by minority Pashtun laborers to demand the reopening of the border crossing, which was shut down in March due to the coronavirus.